Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 179%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
433
Transacciones Rentables:
392 (90.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
41 (9.47%)
Mejor transacción:
160.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-416.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 987.12 USD (41 597 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
37 (324.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
337.30 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
11.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
56.94%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
28
Tiempo medio de espera:
34 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.22
Transacciones Largas:
285 (65.82%)
Transacciones Cortas:
148 (34.18%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.09
Beneficio Esperado:
6.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-58.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-105.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-544.50 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
87.61%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
De fondos:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 433
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +160.20 USD
Peor transacción: -416 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +324.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -105.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

