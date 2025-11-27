СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 187%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
437
Прибыльных трейдов:
396 (90.61%)
Убыточных трейдов:
41 (9.38%)
Лучший трейд:
160.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-416.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 048.56 USD (42 171 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
37 (324.53 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
337.30 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
11.40%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
56.94%
Последний трейд:
36 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
33
Ср. время удержания:
34 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
4.32
Длинных трейдов:
285 (65.22%)
Коротких трейдов:
152 (34.78%)
Профит фактор:
2.11
Мат. ожидание:
6.09 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.75 USD
Средний убыток:
-58.27 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-105.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-544.50 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
92.92%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
По эквити:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 437
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +160.20 USD
Худший трейд: -416 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +324.53 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -105.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

Нет отзывов
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
1000 USD в месяц
187%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
7
100%
437
90%
11%
2.11
6.09
USD
47%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.