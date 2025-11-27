- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|437
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|18K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND
-
Started November 20, 2025
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.
-
Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.
-
This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.
-
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)
-
Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital
-
Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):
-
$1,000 → 0.05
-
$1,200 → 0.06
-
$1,400 → 0.07
-
…and continues as balance increases.
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit.
-
If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.
-
This is a high risk strategy.
-
No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:
