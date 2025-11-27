SegnaliSezioni
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie Lux

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 50%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
135
Profit Trade:
123 (91.11%)
Loss Trade:
12 (8.89%)
Best Trade:
160.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-159.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 527.36 USD (12 855 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-521.43 USD (5 557 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (248.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
317.92 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
18.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.53%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
122
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.22
Long Trade:
99 (73.33%)
Short Trade:
36 (26.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.93
Profitto previsto:
7.45 USD
Profitto medio:
12.42 USD
Perdita media:
-43.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-238.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-238.60 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
50.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
238.60 USD (10.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.15% (238.60 USD)
Per equità:
3.77% (113.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 135
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +160.20 USD
Worst Trade: -159 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +248.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -238.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

HalcyonFX Goldie Lux is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive and grid-style strategy built for fast account growth. This is the aggressive version of HalcyonFX Goldie EA that runs under High Risk settings, with a base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000 capital, suitable for traders who want more aggressive performance.

Copytrading Notice:
Copytraders may experience slight delays in trade execution compared to the main MT4 account. This may result in minor differences in entry price, floating profit/loss, and final results.

Risk Disclaimer:
This strategy is high risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Profit is never guaranteed, and losses may occur. Only trade or copy with capital you can afford to lose.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.27 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 06:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
