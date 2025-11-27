시그널섹션
HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 215%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
477
이익 거래:
428 (89.72%)
손실 거래:
49 (10.27%)
최고의 거래:
160.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-416.00 USD
총 수익:
5 551.19 USD (46 275 pips)
총 손실:
-2 666.51 USD (28 338 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
37 (324.53 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
374.87 USD (18)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
12.51%
최대 입금량:
56.94%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
73
평균 유지 시간:
34 분
회복 요인:
4.68
롱(주식매수):
305 (63.94%)
숏(주식차입매도):
172 (36.06%)
수익 요인:
2.08
기대수익:
6.05 USD
평균 이익:
12.97 USD
평균 손실:
-54.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-105.78 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-544.50 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
111.86%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
자본금별:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 477
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +160.20 USD
최악의 거래: -416 USD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +324.53 USD
연속 최대 손실: -105.78 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 06:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
