信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Scrooge McDuck
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0条评论
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
21
盈利交易:
10 (47.61%)
亏损交易:
11 (52.38%)
最好交易:
1 247.15 RUB
最差交易:
-1 287.76 RUB
毛利:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
最大连续盈利:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
夏普比率:
-0.07
交易活动:
20.77%
最大入金加载:
81.29%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
-0.20
长期交易:
6 (28.57%)
短期交易:
15 (71.43%)
利润因子:
0.83
预期回报:
-55.66 RUB
平均利润:
585.91 RUB
平均损失:
-638.90 RUB
最大连续失误:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
最大连续亏损:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
每月增长:
-25.61%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 432.60 RUB
最大值:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
净值:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 247.15 RUB
最差交易: -1 288 RUB
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +3 399.76 RUB
最大连续亏损: -3 960.95 RUB

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FINAM-Real4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

没有评论
2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Scrooge McDuck
每月30 USD
-7%
0
0
USD
15K
RUB
10
100%
21
47%
21%
0.83
-55.66
RUB
29%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载