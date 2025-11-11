- 成长
My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI
Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend
- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit
- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips
- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month
-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit
Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.
Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.
