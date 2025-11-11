SinyallerBölümler
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (87.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (12.50%)
En iyi işlem:
1 247.15 RUB
En kötü işlem:
-761.90 RUB
Brüt kâr:
5 315.15 RUB (3 287 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-761.90 RUB (480 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Sharpe oranı:
1.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.98
Alış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
6.98
Beklenen getiri:
569.16 RUB
Ortalama kâr:
759.31 RUB
Ortalama zarar:
-761.90 RUB
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-761.90 RUB)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-761.90 RUB (1)
Aylık büyüme:
28.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 RUB
Maksimum:
761.90 RUB (3.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD.ffx 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD.ffx 2.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 247.15 RUB
En kötü işlem: -762 RUB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 399.76 RUB
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -761.90 RUB

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FINAM-Real4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
