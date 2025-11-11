- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.ffx
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FINAM-Real4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI
Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend
- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit
- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips
- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month
-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit
Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.
Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.
USD
RUB
RUB