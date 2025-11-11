シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Scrooge McDuck
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
レビュー0件
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
21
利益トレード:
10 (47.61%)
損失トレード:
11 (52.38%)
ベストトレード:
1 247.15 RUB
最悪のトレード:
-1 287.76 RUB
総利益:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
総損失:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
最大連続利益:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
シャープレシオ:
-0.07
取引アクティビティ:
20.77%
最大入金額:
81.29%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
-0.20
長いトレード:
6 (28.57%)
短いトレード:
15 (71.43%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.83
期待されたペイオフ:
-55.66 RUB
平均利益:
585.91 RUB
平均損失:
-638.90 RUB
最大連続の負け:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
最大連続損失:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
月間成長:
-25.61%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 432.60 RUB
最大の:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
エクイティによる:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 247.15 RUB
最悪のトレード: -1 288 RUB
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +3 399.76 RUB
最大連続損失: -3 960.95 RUB

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FINAM-Real4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

レビューなし
2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
