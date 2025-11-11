СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Scrooge McDuck
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 отзывов
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
21
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (47.61%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (52.38%)
Лучший трейд:
1 247.15 RUB
Худший трейд:
-1 287.76 RUB
Общая прибыль:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.07
Торговая активность:
20.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
81.29%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
-0.20
Длинных трейдов:
6 (28.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
15 (71.43%)
Профит фактор:
0.83
Мат. ожидание:
-55.66 RUB
Средняя прибыль:
585.91 RUB
Средний убыток:
-638.90 RUB
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-25.61%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 432.60 RUB
Максимальная:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
По эквити:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 247.15 RUB
Худший трейд: -1 288 RUB
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +3 399.76 RUB
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 960.95 RUB

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
