Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 comentarios
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
21
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (47.61%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
11 (52.38%)
Mejor transacción:
1 247.15 RUB
Peor transacción:
-1 287.76 RUB
Beneficio Bruto:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Actividad comercial:
20.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
81.29%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.20
Transacciones Largas:
6 (28.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (71.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.83
Beneficio Esperado:
-55.66 RUB
Beneficio medio:
585.91 RUB
Pérdidas medias:
-638.90 RUB
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-25.61%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 432.60 RUB
Máxima:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
De fondos:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 247.15 RUB
Peor transacción: -1 288 RUB
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 399.76 RUB
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3 960.95 RUB

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FINAM-Real4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Scrooge McDuck
30 USD al mes
-7%
0
0
USD
15K
RUB
10
100%
21
47%
21%
0.83
-55.66
RUB
29%
1:100
