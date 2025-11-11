SignaleKategorien
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 Bewertungen
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -9%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
22
Gewinntrades:
10 (45.45%)
Verlusttrades:
12 (54.55%)
Bester Trade:
1 247.15 RUB
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 287.76 RUB
Bruttoprofit:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 238.21 RUB (5 580 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
19.24%
Max deposit load:
81.29%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.23
Long-Positionen:
7 (31.82%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (68.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.81
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-62.69 RUB
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
585.91 RUB
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-603.18 RUB
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-14.96%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 432.60 RUB
Maximaler:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
Kapital:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 247.15 RUB
Schlechtester Trade: -1 288 RUB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 399.76 RUB
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3 960.95 RUB

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FINAM-Real4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 08:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
