- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.ffx
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-2.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FINAM-Real4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI
Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend
- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit
- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips
- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month
-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit
Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.
Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.
USD
RUB
RUB