시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Scrooge McDuck
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 리뷰
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -10%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
10 (43.47%)
손실 거래:
13 (56.52%)
최고의 거래:
1 247.15 RUB
최악의 거래:
-1 287.76 RUB
총 수익:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
총 손실:
-7 526.16 RUB (5 924 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
연속 최대 이익:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.11
거래 활동:
21.72%
최대 입금량:
81.29%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
-0.27
롱(주식매수):
7 (30.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
16 (69.57%)
수익 요인:
0.78
기대수익:
-72.48 RUB
평균 이익:
585.91 RUB
평균 손실:
-578.94 RUB
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
월별 성장률:
-10.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 667.06 RUB
최대한의:
6 220.31 RUB (30.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.26% (6 220.31 RUB)
자본금별:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 247.15 RUB
최악의 거래: -1 288 RUB
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +3 399.76 RUB
연속 최대 손실: -3 960.95 RUB

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FINAM-Real4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 08:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Scrooge McDuck
월별 30 USD
-10%
0
0
USD
14K
RUB
12
100%
23
43%
22%
0.77
-72.48
RUB
30%
1:100
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.