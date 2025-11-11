SinaisSeções
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
21
Negociações com lucro:
10 (47.61%)
Negociações com perda:
11 (52.38%)
Melhor negociação:
1 247.15 RUB
Pior negociação:
-1 287.76 RUB
Lucro bruto:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.07
Atividade de negociação:
20.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
81.29%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.20
Negociações longas:
6 (28.57%)
Negociações curtas:
15 (71.43%)
Fator de lucro:
0.83
Valor esperado:
-55.66 RUB
Lucro médio:
585.91 RUB
Perda média:
-638.90 RUB
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-25.61%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 432.60 RUB
Máximo:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 247.15 RUB
Pior negociação: -1 288 RUB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 399.76 RUB
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3 960.95 RUB

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FINAM-Real4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

Sem comentários
2025.12.25 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
