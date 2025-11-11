SignauxSections
Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
7 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
1 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 247.15 RUB
Pire transaction:
-761.90 RUB
Bénéfice brut:
5 315.15 RUB (3 287 pips)
Perte brute:
-761.90 RUB (480 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.07
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.98
Longs trades:
4 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
6.98
Rendement attendu:
569.16 RUB
Bénéfice moyen:
759.31 RUB
Perte moyenne:
-761.90 RUB
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-761.90 RUB)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-761.90 RUB (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
761.90 RUB (3.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.ffx 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.ffx 2.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 247.15 RUB
Pire transaction: -762 RUB
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 399.76 RUB
Perte consécutive maximale: -761.90 RUB

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FINAM-Real4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

Aucun avis
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
