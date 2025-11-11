- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.ffx
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD.ffx
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD.ffx
|2.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-Real4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI
Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend
- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit
- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips
- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month
-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit
Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.
Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.