Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
1 247.15 RUB
Worst Trade:
-761.90 RUB
Profitto lordo:
5 315.15 RUB (3 287 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-761.90 RUB (480 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.07
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.98
Long Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.98
Profitto previsto:
569.16 RUB
Profitto medio:
759.31 RUB
Perdita media:
-761.90 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-761.90 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-761.90 RUB (1)
Crescita mensile:
28.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 RUB
Massimale:
761.90 RUB (3.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD.ffx 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD.ffx 2.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 247.15 RUB
Worst Trade: -762 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 399.76 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -761.90 RUB

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-Real4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
