Petr Vinokurov

Scrooge McDuck

Petr Vinokurov
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
10 (47.61%)
Loss Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Best trade:
1 247.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 287.76 RUB
Gross Profit:
5 859.10 RUB (3 857 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 027.87 RUB (5 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 399.76 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 399.76 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
20.77%
Max deposit load:
81.29%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-55.66 RUB
Average Profit:
585.91 RUB
Average Loss:
-638.90 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3 960.95 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 960.95 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-25.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 432.60 RUB
Maximal:
5 985.85 RUB (29.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.12% (5 985.85 RUB)
By Equity:
11.90% (2 330.41 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.ffx -19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 247.15 RUB
Worst trade: -1 288 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 399.76 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 960.95 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My English not be very good. I hope for your understanding. translated by AI

Trading is conducted only by a robot, without manual intervention, and only on the GBPUSD No Martingale, averaging and grids! Trading according to the trend

- SL is floating. From 1-4% of the deposit

- TP is floating. On average 400 pips. It can be more than 1000 pips

- The higher the TP, the longer the transaction can be opened - The average number of transactions is 10-15 per month

-The lot size increases in proportion to the deposit

Important! If several transactions are opened within a short period of time, this is not adding a position, but repeating the signal, and that's fine.

Important! If the drawdown is more than 40%, then I will turn off the signal. Further work of the robot will be reported.

No reviews
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
