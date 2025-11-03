- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
510
盈利交易:
294 (57.64%)
亏损交易:
216 (42.35%)
最好交易:
292.46 USD
最差交易:
-281.80 USD
毛利:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (322.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
591.28 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
57.74%
最大入金加载:
8.86%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
34
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
4.55
长期交易:
259 (50.78%)
短期交易:
251 (49.22%)
利润因子:
1.63
预期回报:
9.67 USD
平均利润:
43.26 USD
平均损失:
-36.05 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-118.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-702.82 USD (3)
每月增长:
16.99%
年度预测:
206.09%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
49.00 USD
最大值:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
净值:
8.45% (925.85 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +292.46 USD
最差交易: -282 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +322.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -118.15 USD
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
53%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
32
99%
510
57%
58%
1.63
9.67
USD
USD
10%
1:500