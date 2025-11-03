信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
可靠性
32
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
510
盈利交易:
294 (57.64%)
亏损交易:
216 (42.35%)
最好交易:
292.46 USD
最差交易:
-281.80 USD
毛利:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (322.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
591.28 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
57.74%
最大入金加载:
8.86%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
34
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
4.55
长期交易:
259 (50.78%)
短期交易:
251 (49.22%)
利润因子:
1.63
预期回报:
9.67 USD
平均利润:
43.26 USD
平均损失:
-36.05 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-118.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-702.82 USD (3)
每月增长:
16.99%
年度预测:
206.09%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
49.00 USD
最大值:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
净值:
8.45% (925.85 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +292.46 USD
最差交易: -282 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +322.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -118.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXCC1-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
