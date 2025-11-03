This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.

It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.





Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.