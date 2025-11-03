- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FXCC1-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
