Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
Fiabilidad
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
510
Transacciones Rentables:
294 (57.64%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
216 (42.35%)
Mejor transacción:
292.46 USD
Peor transacción:
-281.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (322.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
591.28 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
57.74%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.86%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
32
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.55
Transacciones Largas:
259 (50.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
251 (49.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.63
Beneficio Esperado:
9.67 USD
Beneficio medio:
43.26 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-36.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-118.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-702.82 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
16.99%
Pronóstico anual:
206.09%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
49.00 USD
Máxima:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
De fondos:
8.45% (925.85 USD)

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FXCC1-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
