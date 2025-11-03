- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|163
|EURUSD
|114
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|22
|CADJPY
|19
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-681
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|529
|CADJPY
|379
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-16K
|EURUSD
|45K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|16K
|CADJPY
|4.7K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCC1-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
