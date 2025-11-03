SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 avis
Fiabilité
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
381
Bénéfice trades:
212 (55.64%)
Perte trades:
169 (44.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
292.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-281.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 849.78 USD (159 845 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 295.31 USD (109 530 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (23.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
591.28 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.28%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
46
Temps de détention moyen:
8 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.35
Longs trades:
193 (50.66%)
Courts trades:
188 (49.34%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
6.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
41.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.25 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-82.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-702.82 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.25%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
49.00 USD
Maximal:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.20% (23.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 163
EURUSD 114
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 22
CADJPY 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -681
EURUSD 2.2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 529
CADJPY 379
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 45K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 16K
CADJPY 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +292.46 USD
Pire transaction: -282 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -82.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCC1-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

Aucun avis
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
