SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
381
Profit Trade:
212 (55.64%)
Loss Trade:
169 (44.36%)
Best Trade:
292.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-281.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 849.78 USD (159 845 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 295.31 USD (109 530 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (23.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
591.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.28%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.35
Long Trade:
193 (50.66%)
Short Trade:
188 (49.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
6.70 USD
Profitto medio:
41.74 USD
Perdita media:
-37.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-82.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-702.82 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
10.25%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
49.00 USD
Massimale:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.12% (13.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 163
EURUSD 114
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 22
CADJPY 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -681
EURUSD 2.2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 529
CADJPY 379
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 45K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 16K
CADJPY 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +292.46 USD
Worst Trade: -282 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -82.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXCC1-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Dobu mergen
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
27
100%
381
55%
100%
1.40
6.70
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.