Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 리뷰
안정성
32
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
510
이익 거래:
294 (57.64%)
손실 거래:
216 (42.35%)
최고의 거래:
292.46 USD
최악의 거래:
-281.80 USD
총 수익:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
총 손실:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (322.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
591.28 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
62.86%
최대 입금량:
35.39%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
6 일
회복 요인:
4.55
롱(주식매수):
259 (50.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
251 (49.22%)
수익 요인:
1.63
기대수익:
9.67 USD
평균 이익:
43.26 USD
평균 손실:
-36.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-118.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-702.82 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
11.19%
연간 예측:
135.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
49.00 USD
최대한의:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
자본금별:
35.68% (3 908.32 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +292.46 USD
최악의 거래: -282 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +322.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -118.15 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FXCC1-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 08:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 05:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 14:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Dobu mergen
월별 30 USD
53%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
32
99%
510
57%
63%
1.63
9.67
USD
36%
1:500
복제

