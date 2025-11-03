- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
510
이익 거래:
294 (57.64%)
손실 거래:
216 (42.35%)
최고의 거래:
292.46 USD
최악의 거래:
-281.80 USD
총 수익:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
총 손실:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (322.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
591.28 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
62.86%
최대 입금량:
35.39%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
6 일
회복 요인:
4.55
롱(주식매수):
259 (50.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
251 (49.22%)
수익 요인:
1.63
기대수익:
9.67 USD
평균 이익:
43.26 USD
평균 손실:
-36.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-118.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-702.82 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
11.19%
연간 예측:
135.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
49.00 USD
최대한의:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
자본금별:
35.68% (3 908.32 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
53%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
32
99%
510
57%
63%
1.63
9.67
USD
USD
36%
1:500