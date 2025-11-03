- Wachstum
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FXCC1-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
