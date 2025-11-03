SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
32 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
510
Gewinntrades:
294 (57.64%)
Verlusttrades:
216 (42.35%)
Bester Trade:
292.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-281.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (322.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
591.28 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
57.74%
Max deposit load:
8.86%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.55
Long-Positionen:
259 (50.78%)
Short-Positionen:
251 (49.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
9.67 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
43.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-36.05 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-118.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-702.82 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.99%
Jahresprognose:
206.09%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
49.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
Kapital:
8.82% (965.69 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +292.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -282 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +322.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -118.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FXCC1-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
