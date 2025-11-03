SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
27 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
381
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
212 (55.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
169 (44.36%)
En iyi işlem:
292.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-281.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 849.78 USD (159 845 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 295.31 USD (109 530 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (23.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
591.28 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.28%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.35
Alış işlemleri:
193 (50.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
188 (49.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.41
Beklenen getiri:
6.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
41.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-37.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-82.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-702.82 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
10.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
49.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.25% (28.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 163
EURUSD 114
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 22
CADJPY 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD -681
EURUSD 2.2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 529
CADJPY 379
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD -16K
EURUSD 45K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 16K
CADJPY 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +292.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -282 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -82.10 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXCC1-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Dobu mergen
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
27
100%
381
55%
100%
1.40
6.70
USD
0%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.