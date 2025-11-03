- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FXCC1-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
USD
USD
USD