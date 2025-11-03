シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
レビュー0件
信頼性
32週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
510
利益トレード:
294 (57.64%)
損失トレード:
216 (42.35%)
ベストトレード:
292.46 USD
最悪のトレード:
-281.80 USD
総利益:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
総損失:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (322.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
591.28 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
57.74%
最大入金額:
8.86%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
6 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.55
長いトレード:
259 (50.78%)
短いトレード:
251 (49.22%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.63
期待されたペイオフ:
9.67 USD
平均利益:
43.26 USD
平均損失:
-36.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-118.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-702.82 USD (3)
月間成長:
16.99%
年間予想:
206.09%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
49.00 USD
最大の:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.82% (965.69 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +292.46 USD
最悪のトレード: -282 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +322.44 USD
最大連続損失: -118.15 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FXCC1-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

レビューなし
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
