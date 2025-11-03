СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 отзывов
Надежность
32 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
510
Прибыльных трейдов:
294 (57.64%)
Убыточных трейдов:
216 (42.35%)
Лучший трейд:
292.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-281.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (322.44 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
591.28 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
57.74%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.86%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
32
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
4.55
Длинных трейдов:
259 (50.78%)
Коротких трейдов:
251 (49.22%)
Профит фактор:
1.63
Мат. ожидание:
9.67 USD
Средняя прибыль:
43.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-36.05 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-118.15 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-702.82 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
16.99%
Годовой прогноз:
206.09%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
49.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
По эквити:
8.82% (965.69 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +292.46 USD
Худший трейд: -282 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +322.44 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -118.15 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FXCC1-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

Нет отзывов
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Dobu mergen
30 USD в месяц
53%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
32
99%
510
57%
58%
1.63
9.67
USD
10%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.