Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
32 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
510
Negociações com lucro:
294 (57.64%)
Negociações com perda:
216 (42.35%)
Melhor negociação:
292.46 USD
Pior negociação:
-281.80 USD
Lucro bruto:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (322.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
591.28 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
57.74%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.86%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
32
Tempo médio de espera:
6 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.55
Negociações longas:
259 (50.78%)
Negociações curtas:
251 (49.22%)
Fator de lucro:
1.63
Valor esperado:
9.67 USD
Lucro médio:
43.26 USD
Perda média:
-36.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-118.15 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-702.82 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
16.99%
Previsão anual:
206.09%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
49.00 USD
Máximo:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.82% (965.69 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +292.46 USD
Pior negociação: -282 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +322.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -118.15 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FXCC1-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

Sem comentários
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
