|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|165
|GBPCAD
|63
|GBPJPY
|37
|CADJPY
|32
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|95
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|234
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|25K
|CADJPY
|3.4K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FXCC1-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.
Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
