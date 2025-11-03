SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dobu mergen
Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Dobu mergen

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
294 (57.64%)
Loss Trades:
216 (42.35%)
Best trade:
292.46 USD
Worst trade:
-281.80 USD
Gross Profit:
12 719.53 USD (191 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 787.02 USD (119 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (322.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
591.28 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
57.74%
Max deposit load:
8.86%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
4.55
Long Trades:
259 (50.78%)
Short Trades:
251 (49.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
9.67 USD
Average Profit:
43.26 USD
Average Loss:
-36.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-118.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.82 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.99%
Annual Forecast:
206.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.00 USD
Maximal:
1 084.90 USD (14.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.52% (1 084.90 USD)
By Equity:
8.82% (965.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 165
GBPCAD 63
GBPJPY 37
CADJPY 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD 95
GBPJPY 1.3K
CADJPY 234
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 47K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPJPY 25K
CADJPY 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +292.46 USD
Worst trade: -282 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +322.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCC1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
12.00 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This bot is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to achieve steady and consistent returns while minimizing risk.
It focuses on identifying temporary price imbalances between correlated assets and executing trades to capture these opportunities.

Please note that this bot opens only a few trades per month — patience is key to long-term stability and performance.


Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.

No reviews
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 29 days. This comprises 15.68% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dobu mergen
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
32
99%
510
57%
58%
1.63
9.67
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.