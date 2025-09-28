信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / LPK ROBOTIZADO
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0条评论
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2025 -8%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
690
盈利交易:
302 (43.76%)
亏损交易:
388 (56.23%)
最好交易:
303.80 USD
最差交易:
-364.78 USD
毛利:
12 253.04 USD (639 588 pips)
毛利亏损:
-12 063.15 USD (494 349 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (733.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
735.46 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
73.43%
最大入金加载:
24.29%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.10
长期交易:
503 (72.90%)
短期交易:
187 (27.10%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.28 USD
平均利润:
40.57 USD
平均损失:
-31.09 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-850.80 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-850.80 USD (13)
每月增长:
-31.32%
算法交易:
86%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 312.75 USD
最大值:
1 884.98 USD (26.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.14% (1 883.73 USD)
净值:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 411
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 113
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDxx -10
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 740
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDxx -4.3K
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 154K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +303.80 USD
最差交易: -365 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +733.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -850.80 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

没有评论
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
LPK ROBOTIZADO
每月1000 USD
-8%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
13
86%
690
43%
73%
1.01
0.28
USD
35%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载