|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDxx
|411
|EURUSDxx
|166
|US100xx
|113
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDxx
|-10
|EURUSDxx
|-540
|US100xx
|740
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDxx
|-4.3K
|EURUSDxx
|-4.4K
|US100xx
|154K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.
Main Assets
XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.
EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.
US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.
Automation and Risk Management
Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.
Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.
Objective
The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.
