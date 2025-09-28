- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDxx
|410
|EURUSDxx
|166
|US100xx
|112
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSDxx
|25
|EURUSDxx
|-540
|US100xx
|689
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSDxx
|-3.9K
|EURUSDxx
|-4.4K
|US100xx
|148K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах.
LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.
Main Assets
XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.
EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.
US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.
Automation and Risk Management
Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.
Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.
Objective
The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.
