Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 отзывов
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -8%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
688
Прибыльных трейдов:
301 (43.75%)
Убыточных трейдов:
387 (56.25%)
Лучший трейд:
303.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-364.78 USD
Общая прибыль:
12 200.96 USD (633 511 pips)
Общий убыток:
-12 027.60 USD (494 002 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (733.04 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
735.46 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
73.43%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
24.29%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
33
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.09
Длинных трейдов:
501 (72.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
187 (27.18%)
Профит фактор:
1.01
Мат. ожидание:
0.25 USD
Средняя прибыль:
40.53 USD
Средний убыток:
-31.08 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-850.80 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-850.80 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
-20.97%
Алготрейдинг:
86%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 312.75 USD
Максимальная:
1 849.43 USD (26.33%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
34.48% (1 848.43 USD)
По эквити:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 410
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 112
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDxx 25
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 689
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDxx -3.9K
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 148K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +303.80 USD
Худший трейд: -365 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +733.04 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -850.80 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

Нет отзывов
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.