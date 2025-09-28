- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDxx
|5
|US100xx
|3
|XAUUSDxx
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSDxx
|1
|US100xx
|-7
|XAUUSDxx
|-16
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSDxx
|32
|US100xx
|-6.6K
|XAUUSDxx
|-1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "4xCube-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.
Main Assets
XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.
EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.
US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.
Automation and Risk Management
Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.
Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.
Objective
The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.
USD
USD
USD