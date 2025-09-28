SegnaliSezioni
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -0%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
4 (36.36%)
Loss Trade:
7 (63.64%)
Best Trade:
14.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
24.21 USD (744 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.26 USD (8 896 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (24.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.21 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.24
Attività di trading:
70.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.42%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.51
Long Trade:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.51
Profitto previsto:
-2.10 USD
Profitto medio:
6.05 USD
Perdita media:
-6.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-43.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-43.76 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-0.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.05 USD
Massimale:
45.56 USD (0.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.90% (45.11 USD)
Per equità:
0.70% (35.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDxx 5
US100xx 3
XAUUSDxx 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDxx 1
US100xx -7
XAUUSDxx -16
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDxx 32
US100xx -6.6K
XAUUSDxx -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "4xCube-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 21:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.28 17:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 17:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 17:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
