Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
レビュー0件
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1000  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -5%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
692
利益トレード:
303 (43.78%)
損失トレード:
389 (56.21%)
ベストトレード:
303.80 USD
最悪のトレード:
-364.78 USD
総利益:
12 426.24 USD (643 052 pips)
総損失:
-12 139.11 USD (501 845 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (733.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
735.46 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
73.43%
最大入金額:
24.29%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.15
長いトレード:
505 (72.98%)
短いトレード:
187 (27.02%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.02
期待されたペイオフ:
0.41 USD
平均利益:
41.01 USD
平均損失:
-31.21 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-850.80 USD)
最大連続損失:
-850.80 USD (13)
月間成長:
-27.48%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
86%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 312.75 USD
最大の:
1 908.86 USD (27.18%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
35.60% (1 908.61 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 412
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 114
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDxx 163
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 664
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDxx -832
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 146K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +303.80 USD
最悪のトレード: -365 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +733.04 USD
最大連続損失: -850.80 USD

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

レビューなし
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
