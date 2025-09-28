SinyallerBölümler
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -0%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (36.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (63.64%)
En iyi işlem:
14.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
24.21 USD (744 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-48.26 USD (8 896 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (24.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
24.21 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
70.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.42%
En son işlem:
9 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.52
Alış işlemleri:
11 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.50
Beklenen getiri:
-2.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-43.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-43.76 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.45%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.05 USD
Maksimum:
46.56 USD (0.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.90% (45.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.70% (35.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDxx 5
US100xx 3
XAUUSDxx 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDxx 1
US100xx -7
XAUUSDxx -16
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDxx 32
US100xx -6.6K
XAUUSDxx -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +24.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -43.76 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "4xCube-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 21:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.28 17:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 17:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 17:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
LPK ROBOTIZADO
Ayda 1000 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
1
100%
11
36%
70%
0.50
-2.19
USD
1%
1:500
