Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 Bewertungen
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -5%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
708
Gewinntrades:
314 (44.35%)
Verlusttrades:
394 (55.65%)
Bester Trade:
303.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-364.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 547.19 USD (655 143 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12 261.17 USD (512 349 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (733.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
735.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
73.43%
Max deposit load:
24.29%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.15
Long-Positionen:
520 (73.45%)
Short-Positionen:
188 (26.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.02
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
39.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-31.12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-850.80 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-850.80 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-31.69%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
85%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 312.75 USD
Maximaler:
1 908.86 USD (27.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.60% (1 908.61 USD)
Kapital:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 412
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 130
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 163
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 664
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx -832
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 148K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +303.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -365 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +733.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -850.80 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "4xCube-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
LPK ROBOTIZADO
1000 USD pro Monat
-5%
0
0
USD
3.6K
USD
13
85%
708
44%
73%
1.02
0.40
USD
36%
1:500
