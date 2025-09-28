SignalsSections
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
Trades:
686
Profit Trades:
301 (43.87%)
Loss Trades:
385 (56.12%)
Best trade:
303.80 USD
Worst trade:
-364.78 USD
Gross Profit:
12 200.96 USD (633 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 807.95 USD (489 959 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (733.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
735.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
73.43%
Max deposit load:
24.29%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
499 (72.74%)
Short Trades:
187 (27.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
40.53 USD
Average Loss:
-30.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-850.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-850.80 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-17.09%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 312.75 USD
Maximal:
1 716.35 USD (24.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.01% (1 716.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 408
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 112
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 244
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 689
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx 94
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 148K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +303.80 USD
Worst trade: -365 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +733.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -850.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
