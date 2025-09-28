시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / LPK ROBOTIZADO
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 3%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
780
이익 거래:
352 (45.12%)
손실 거래:
428 (54.87%)
최고의 거래:
303.80 USD
최악의 거래:
-364.78 USD
총 수익:
14 513.60 USD (713 257 pips)
총 손실:
-13 930.79 USD (544 756 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (325.19 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
735.46 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
70.44%
최대 입금량:
32.64%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
34
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
0.27
롱(주식매수):
562 (72.05%)
숏(주식차입매도):
218 (27.95%)
수익 요인:
1.04
기대수익:
0.75 USD
평균 이익:
41.23 USD
평균 손실:
-32.55 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-850.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-850.80 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
-15.91%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
79%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 312.75 USD
최대한의:
2 129.16 USD (30.32%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
39.66% (2 126.16 USD)
자본금별:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 463
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 151
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDxx 266
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 857
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDxx 3.6K
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 169K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +303.80 USD
최악의 거래: -365 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +325.19 USD
연속 최대 손실: -850.80 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "4xCube-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
LPK ROBOTIZADO
월별 1000 USD
3%
0
0
USD
3.9K
USD
15
79%
780
45%
70%
1.04
0.75
USD
40%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.