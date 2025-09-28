SeñalesSecciones
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 comentarios
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -5%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
692
Transacciones Rentables:
303 (43.78%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
389 (56.21%)
Mejor transacción:
303.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-364.78 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 426.24 USD (643 052 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-12 139.11 USD (501 845 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (733.04 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
735.46 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
73.43%
Carga máxima del depósito:
24.29%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.15
Transacciones Largas:
505 (72.98%)
Transacciones Cortas:
187 (27.02%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.02
Beneficio Esperado:
0.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
41.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-31.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-850.80 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-850.80 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-27.48%
Trading algorítmico:
86%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 312.75 USD
Máxima:
1 908.86 USD (27.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.60% (1 908.61 USD)
De fondos:
6.71% (410.97 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 412
EURUSDxx 166
US100xx 114
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDxx 163
EURUSDxx -540
US100xx 664
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDxx -832
EURUSDxx -4.4K
US100xx 146K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +303.80 USD
Peor transacción: -365 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +733.04 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -850.80 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "4xCube-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
