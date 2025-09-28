SignauxSections
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK ROBOTIZADO

Luana Pires Kisner
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -0%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
4 (36.36%)
Perte trades:
7 (63.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24.21 USD (744 pips)
Perte brute:
-47.26 USD (8 896 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (24.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.21 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.24
Activité de trading:
70.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.42%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.51
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.51
Rendement attendu:
-2.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.75 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-43.76 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.76 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
23.05 USD
Maximal:
45.56 USD (0.91%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.90% (45.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.70% (35.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDxx 5
US100xx 3
XAUUSDxx 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDxx 1
US100xx -7
XAUUSDxx -16
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDxx 32
US100xx -6.6K
XAUUSDxx -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.30 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.76 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "4xCube-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets


XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.


EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.


US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.


Automation and Risk Management


Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.


Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.


Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.

Aucun avis
2025.09.29 21:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 13:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.28 17:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.28 17:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.28 17:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.28 17:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LPK ROBOTIZADO
1000 USD par mois
-0%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
1
100%
11
36%
70%
0.51
-2.10
USD
1%
1:500
