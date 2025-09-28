LPK Portfolio is an automated trading portfolio designed for clients seeking diversified exposure to major Forex and CFD markets through advanced Expert Advisors (EAs). Built on systematic strategies with correlation management, the portfolio combines multiple automated systems operating on different assets to balance risks and optimize returns.

Main Assets





XAUUSD (Gold): Automated strategies optimized for volatility and trend-following conditions in precious metals.





EURUSD (Euro/US Dollar): Expert Advisors focused on high liquidity conditions, mean reversion, and breakout patterns.





US100 (NASDAQ Index CFD): Algorithms designed to capture momentum and market sentiment in US equities.





Automation and Risk Management





Multi-EA architecture with real-time correlation monitoring to avoid risk concentration.





Automated execution and pre-defined risk controls—including stop-loss, take-profit, and maximum exposure per instrument—ensure consistency and eliminate emotional bias.





Objective

The LPK Portfolio aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted performance by combining uncorrelated automated strategies across foreign exchange, commodities, and index markets. Its design provides diversification and systematic exposure, making it suitable for investors seeking disciplined, rules-based trading.