This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.

It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.

A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss.

I have prepared a group of 6 set files with RiskLow.



Expected Monthly Profit: 20 %

% Amount of Loss: 50 %

% Min Required Deposit : 2200$ ( 500x leverage for Gold and BTC)

: 2200$ ( Used Strategies: Lydians + Trend Catcher + Engulfing (replaced with Volume Hedging Indi on 22 Oct)

It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.

Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.