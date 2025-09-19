- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
428
盈利交易:
260 (60.74%)
亏损交易:
168 (39.25%)
最好交易:
395.72 USD
最差交易:
-244.26 USD
毛利:
4 909.25 USD (1 335 526 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 954.53 USD (732 588 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (184.45 USD)
最大连续盈利:
430.60 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
11.73%
最大入金加载:
39.36%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.59
长期交易:
165 (38.55%)
短期交易:
263 (61.45%)
利润因子:
1.24
预期回报:
2.23 USD
平均利润:
18.88 USD
平均损失:
-23.54 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-7.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-364.92 USD (4)
每月增长:
10.63%
年度预测:
128.92%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
126.24 USD
最大值:
600.00 USD (21.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
28.41% (600.00 USD)
净值:
37.48% (632.84 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|388
|BTCUSD
|40
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|589
|BTCUSD
|365
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-24K
|BTCUSD
|627K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +395.72 USD
最差交易: -244 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +184.45 USD
最大连续亏损: -7.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss.
I have prepared a group of 6 set files with RiskLow.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Amount of Loss: 50%
- Min Required Deposit: 2200$ ( 500x leverage for Gold and BTC)
- Used Strategies: Lydians + Trend Catcher + Engulfing (replaced with Volume Hedging Indi on 22 Oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
没有评论
