OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA GOLD BTC 6 Set Files

0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 60 USD per 
增长自 2025 58%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
428
盈利交易:
260 (60.74%)
亏损交易:
168 (39.25%)
最好交易:
395.72 USD
最差交易:
-244.26 USD
毛利:
4 909.25 USD (1 335 526 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 954.53 USD (732 588 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (184.45 USD)
最大连续盈利:
430.60 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
11.73%
最大入金加载:
39.36%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.59
长期交易:
165 (38.55%)
短期交易:
263 (61.45%)
利润因子:
1.24
预期回报:
2.23 USD
平均利润:
18.88 USD
平均损失:
-23.54 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-7.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-364.92 USD (4)
每月增长:
10.63%
年度预测:
128.92%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
126.24 USD
最大值:
600.00 USD (21.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
28.41% (600.00 USD)
净值:
37.48% (632.84 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 388
BTCUSD 40
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 589
BTCUSD 365
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s -24K
BTCUSD 627K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +395.72 USD
最差交易: -244 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +184.45 USD
最大连续亏损: -7.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss. 

I have prepared a group of 6 set files with RiskLow.

  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Amount of Loss: 50%
  • Min Required Deposit: 2200$ ( 500x leverage for Gold and BTC)
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + Trend Catcher + Engulfing (replaced with Volume Hedging Indi on 22 Oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.


信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
VolumeHedger EA GOLD BTC 6 Set Files
每月60 USD
58%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
14
100%
428
60%
12%
1.24
2.23
USD
37%
1:500
