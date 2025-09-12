- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
74
盈利交易:
45 (60.81%)
亏损交易:
29 (39.19%)
最好交易:
134.24 USD
最差交易:
-286.80 USD
毛利:
2 530.40 USD (68 771 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 471.52 USD (50 356 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (191.51 USD)
最大连续盈利:
497.78 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
10.07%
最大入金加载:
4.66%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.08
长期交易:
46 (62.16%)
短期交易:
28 (37.84%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.80 USD
平均利润:
56.23 USD
平均损失:
-85.22 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-479.08 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-479.08 USD (3)
每月增长:
-39.99%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
46.84 USD
最大值:
727.45 USD (48.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
52.38% (727.45 USD)
净值:
20.69% (242.10 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.
|59
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +134.24 USD
最差交易: -287 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +191.51 USD
最大连续亏损: -479.08 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 IUXMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Looking for accurate Forex signals that actually work?
In this channel, you’ll get real-time BUY/SELL alerts, clear entry and exit points, and market breakdowns — all tested with live results.
No more confusion with indicators, no more guesswork.
✅ Daily signals with clear TP & SL
✅ Risk management guidance
✅ Market structure explained in simple terms
✅ Easy-to-follow alerts straight to your screen
Whether you’re new to Forex or already trading, our signals are designed to save your time and boost your confidence.
📌 Trading approach:
We focus on market structure + dynamic trend + volatility filters.
This means we enter only high-probability setups, manage risk with strict SL/TP, and aim for consistent, disciplined results every week.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
521
USD
USD
18
0%
74
60%
10%
1.02
0.80
USD
USD
52%
1:400