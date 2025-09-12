信号部分
可靠性
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 0%
IUXMarkets-Live
1:400
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
74
盈利交易:
45 (60.81%)
亏损交易:
29 (39.19%)
最好交易:
134.24 USD
最差交易:
-286.80 USD
毛利:
2 530.40 USD (68 771 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 471.52 USD (50 356 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (191.51 USD)
最大连续盈利:
497.78 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
10.07%
最大入金加载:
4.66%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
0.08
长期交易:
46 (62.16%)
短期交易:
28 (37.84%)
利润因子:
1.02
预期回报:
0.80 USD
平均利润:
56.23 USD
平均损失:
-85.22 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-479.08 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-479.08 USD (3)
每月增长:
-39.99%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
46.84 USD
最大值:
727.45 USD (48.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
52.38% (727.45 USD)
净值:
20.69% (242.10 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD. 59
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD. 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +134.24 USD
最差交易: -287 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +191.51 USD
最大连续亏损: -479.08 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 IUXMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Looking for accurate Forex signals that actually work?
In this channel, you’ll get real-time BUY/SELL alerts, clear entry and exit points, and market breakdowns — all tested with live results.
No more confusion with indicators, no more guesswork.

✅ Daily signals with clear TP & SL
✅ Risk management guidance
✅ Market structure explained in simple terms
✅ Easy-to-follow alerts straight to your screen

Whether you’re new to Forex or already trading, our signals are designed to save your time and boost your confidence.

📌 Trading approach:
We focus on market structure + dynamic trend + volatility filters.
This means we enter only high-probability setups, manage risk with strict SL/TP, and aim for consistent, disciplined results every week.
没有评论
2026.01.07 16:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 15:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 10:04
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 10:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 10:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
