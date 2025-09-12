SignalsSections
Khomkrich Sawangjeang

Mavis

Khomkrich Sawangjeang
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
IUXMarkets-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
45 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
29 (39.19%)
Best trade:
134.24 USD
Worst trade:
-286.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 530.40 USD (68 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.52 USD (50 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (191.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
497.78 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
10.07%
Max deposit load:
4.66%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
46 (62.16%)
Short Trades:
28 (37.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
56.23 USD
Average Loss:
-85.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-479.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-479.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-39.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.84 USD
Maximal:
727.45 USD (48.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.38% (727.45 USD)
By Equity:
20.69% (242.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 59
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.24 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -479.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IUXMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Looking for accurate Forex signals that actually work?
In this channel, you’ll get real-time BUY/SELL alerts, clear entry and exit points, and market breakdowns — all tested with live results.
No more confusion with indicators, no more guesswork.

✅ Daily signals with clear TP & SL
✅ Risk management guidance
✅ Market structure explained in simple terms
✅ Easy-to-follow alerts straight to your screen

Whether you’re new to Forex or already trading, our signals are designed to save your time and boost your confidence.

📌 Trading approach:
We focus on market structure + dynamic trend + volatility filters.
This means we enter only high-probability setups, manage risk with strict SL/TP, and aim for consistent, disciplined results every week.
No reviews
2026.01.07 16:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 15:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 10:04
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 10:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 10:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
