Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
45 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
29 (39.19%)
Best trade:
134.24 USD
Worst trade:
-286.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 530.40 USD (68 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.52 USD (50 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (191.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
497.78 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
10.07%
Max deposit load:
4.66%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
46 (62.16%)
Short Trades:
28 (37.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
56.23 USD
Average Loss:
-85.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-479.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-479.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-39.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.84 USD
Maximal:
727.45 USD (48.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.38% (727.45 USD)
By Equity:
20.69% (242.10 USD)
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD.
74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD.
59
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD.
18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +134.24 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -479.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IUXMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
521
USD
USD
18
0%
74
60%
10%
1.02
0.80
USD
USD
52%
1:400