交易:
86
盈利交易:
46 (53.48%)
亏损交易:
40 (46.51%)
最好交易:
60.00 USD
最差交易:
-35.67 USD
毛利:
1 029.67 USD (439 391 pips)
毛利亏损:
-993.77 USD (383 281 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (56.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
168.24 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
8.56%
最大入金加载:
22.27%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.12
长期交易:
51 (59.30%)
短期交易:
35 (40.70%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
0.42 USD
平均利润:
22.38 USD
平均损失:
-24.84 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-306.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-306.24 USD (10)
每月增长:
-2.07%
年度预测:
-25.11%
算法交易:
45%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
77.59 USD
最大值:
308.55 USD (71.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
50.15% (308.34 USD)
净值:
8.35% (22.14 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|36
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +60.00 USD
最差交易: -36 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +56.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -306.24 USD
📊 Welcome to Ezden Gold Signals 📊
This signal is focused on **XAUUSD (Gold)** with disciplined risk management and consistency as the main priority.
Our goal is steady growth and long-term sustainability.
🔥 What you can expect:
- Consistent and transparent performance
- Low-risk approach (no overtrading)
- Clear signals with real trading results
🔔 Stay connected and join our community on Telegram:
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.
