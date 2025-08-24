信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Gold Signals
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Gold Signals

Deny Anggriawan
0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
86
盈利交易:
46 (53.48%)
亏损交易:
40 (46.51%)
最好交易:
60.00 USD
最差交易:
-35.67 USD
毛利:
1 029.67 USD (439 391 pips)
毛利亏损:
-993.77 USD (383 281 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (56.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
168.24 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
8.56%
最大入金加载:
22.27%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.12
长期交易:
51 (59.30%)
短期交易:
35 (40.70%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
0.42 USD
平均利润:
22.38 USD
平均损失:
-24.84 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-306.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-306.24 USD (10)
每月增长:
-2.07%
年度预测:
-25.11%
算法交易:
45%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
77.59 USD
最大值:
308.55 USD (71.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
50.15% (308.34 USD)
净值:
8.35% (22.14 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 36
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 56K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +60.00 USD
最差交易: -36 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +56.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -306.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
📊 Welcome to Ezden Gold Signals 📊  

This signal is focused on **XAUUSD (Gold)** with disciplined risk management and consistency as the main priority.  
Our goal is steady growth and long-term sustainability.  

🔥 What you can expect:  
- Consistent and transparent performance  
- Low-risk approach (no overtrading)  
- Clear signals with real trading results  

🔔 Stay connected and join our community on Telegram:  

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.  

没有评论
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 07:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 09:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.07 01:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
