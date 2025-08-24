SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Gold Signals
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Gold Signals

Deny Anggriawan
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
46 (53.48%)
Loss Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Best trade:
60.00 USD
Worst trade:
-35.67 USD
Gross Profit:
1 029.67 USD (439 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-993.77 USD (383 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (56.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.24 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.56%
Max deposit load:
22.27%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
51 (59.30%)
Short Trades:
35 (40.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
22.38 USD
Average Loss:
-24.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-306.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-306.24 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-2.07%
Annual Forecast:
-25.11%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.59 USD
Maximal:
308.55 USD (71.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.15% (308.34 USD)
By Equity:
8.35% (22.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -306.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
📊 Welcome to Ezden Gold Signals 📊  

This signal is focused on **XAUUSD (Gold)** with disciplined risk management and consistency as the main priority.  
Our goal is steady growth and long-term sustainability.  

🔥 What you can expect:  
- Consistent and transparent performance  
- Low-risk approach (no overtrading)  
- Clear signals with real trading results  

🔔 Stay connected and join our community on Telegram:  

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.  

No reviews
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 07:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 09:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.07 01:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.28 08:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ezden Gold Signals
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
45%
86
53%
9%
1.03
0.42
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.