- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
46 (53.48%)
Loss Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Best trade:
60.00 USD
Worst trade:
-35.67 USD
Gross Profit:
1 029.67 USD (439 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-993.77 USD (383 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (56.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.24 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.56%
Max deposit load:
22.27%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
51 (59.30%)
Short Trades:
35 (40.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
22.38 USD
Average Loss:
-24.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-306.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-306.24 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-2.07%
Annual Forecast:
-25.11%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.59 USD
Maximal:
308.55 USD (71.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.15% (308.34 USD)
By Equity:
8.35% (22.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|36
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -306.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
📊 Welcome to Ezden Gold Signals 📊
This signal is focused on **XAUUSD (Gold)** with disciplined risk management and consistency as the main priority.
Our goal is steady growth and long-term sustainability.
🔥 What you can expect:
- Consistent and transparent performance
- Low-risk approach (no overtrading)
- Clear signals with real trading results
🔔 Stay connected and join our community on Telegram:
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
19
45%
86
53%
9%
1.03
0.42
USD
USD
50%
1:500