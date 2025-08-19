信号部分
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
可靠性
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
31
盈利交易:
18 (58.06%)
亏损交易:
13 (41.94%)
最好交易:
903.51 CAD
最差交易:
-2 215.09 CAD
毛利:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
最大连续盈利:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
77.39%
最大入金加载:
95.48%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
0.43
长期交易:
24 (77.42%)
短期交易:
7 (22.58%)
利润因子:
1.24
预期回报:
31.82 CAD
平均利润:
279.10 CAD
平均损失:
-310.57 CAD
最大连续失误:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
每月增长:
24.89%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
872.69 CAD
最大值:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
净值:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +903.51 CAD
最差交易: -2 215 CAD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +1 741.14 CAD
最大连续亏损: -2 302.67 CAD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FOREX.comCA-Live 130 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载