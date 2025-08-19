SinaisSeções
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
Confiabilidade
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
31
Negociações com lucro:
18 (58.06%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (41.94%)
Melhor negociação:
903.51 CAD
Pior negociação:
-2 215.09 CAD
Lucro bruto:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
77.39%
Depósito máximo carregado:
95.48%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.43
Negociações longas:
24 (77.42%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (22.58%)
Fator de lucro:
1.24
Valor esperado:
31.82 CAD
Lucro médio:
279.10 CAD
Perda média:
-310.57 CAD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
24.89%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
872.69 CAD
Máximo:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +903.51 CAD
Pior negociação: -2 215 CAD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 741.14 CAD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 302.67 CAD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


