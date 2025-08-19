SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
31
Gewinntrades:
18 (58.06%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (41.94%)
Bester Trade:
903.51 CAD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 215.09 CAD
Bruttoprofit:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
77.39%
Max deposit load:
95.48%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.43
Long-Positionen:
24 (77.42%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (22.58%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
31.82 CAD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
279.10 CAD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-310.57 CAD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.32%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
872.69 CAD
Maximaler:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
Kapital:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +903.51 CAD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 215 CAD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 741.14 CAD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 302.67 CAD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 04:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 05:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 19:37
No swaps are charged
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
30 USD pro Monat
12%
0
0
USD
16K
CAD
18
0%
31
58%
77%
1.24
31.82
CAD
26%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.