



GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐

Risk Management

Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer

No grid, no martingale, no averaging down

Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels

Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

“Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke













