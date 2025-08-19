- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|-405
|EURUSD
|858
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|98
|GBPJPY
|472
|NZDUSD
|691
|NZDCAD
|454
|XAUUSD
|136
|USDJPY
|234
|AUDCAD
|-404
|AUDUSD
|136
|AUDJPY
|221
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|3K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|USDCHF
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|182
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|789
|NZDCAD
|699
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|USDJPY
|544
|AUDCAD
|-744
|AUDUSD
|210
|AUDJPY
|533
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
GICARI_Swing.That.Trade
Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading
Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction
Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)
Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days
Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals
⭐
Signal Philosophy
GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.
Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.
The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.
Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.
🔐
Risk Management
- Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
- Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
- Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules
📌
What Followers Can Expect
✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)
✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction
✔ Calm, structured trade flow
✔ Moderate trade frequency
✔ Consistency > aggression
✔ No overtrading or emotional execution
👥
Ideal For:
Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.
“Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke
USD
CAD
CAD