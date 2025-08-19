SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 18%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (47.05%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (52.94%)
En iyi işlem:
903.51 CAD
En kötü işlem:
-1 161.59 CAD
Brüt kâr:
2 672.23 CAD (7 688 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 275.85 CAD (1 551 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (706.83 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
903.51 CAD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
81.65%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
95.48%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.19
Alış işlemleri:
13 (76.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (23.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.09
Beklenen getiri:
82.14 CAD
Ortalama kâr:
334.03 CAD
Ortalama zarar:
-141.76 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1 174.44 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 174.44 CAD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
29.87%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
872.69 CAD
Maksimum:
1 174.44 CAD (14.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.41% (1 171.10 CAD)
Varlığa göre:
18.95% (1 541.94 CAD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
CADJPY -405
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
USDCHF -6
USDJPY 234
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
CADJPY 3K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
USDCHF -16
USDJPY 544
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +903.51 CAD
En kötü işlem: -1 162 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +706.83 CAD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 174.44 CAD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Signal Type: Swing Trading

Timeframes: Daily

Average Trade Duration: 7–15 Days

Trading Instruments: Forex & Metals

Overview: GICARI_Swing.That.Trade is a structured swing-trading system focused on confidence, clarity, and patience. Each trade follows a top-down process that begins with the monthly conviction, moves through the weekly compass, and completes with the daily entry confirmation. The strategy prioritizes high-probability setups over trading frequency, combining technical precision with emotional discipline.


Trading Style:

This is a structured swing-trading system designed for traders who prefer quality setups over frequency. Each position is based on multi-time-frame alignment—monthly, weekly, and daily—and is held for several days as price follows the broader trend. The approach emphasizes patience, confidence, and discipline through clearly defined compass (weekly), conviction (monthly), and entry (daily) confirmations.


Risk & Trade Management:

Each position is planned with a defined stop loss and clear profit target. Average holding time is between 7 and 15 days, depending on volatility and the strength of the weekly compass. Risk per trade is managed carefully to keep drawdown controlled, while position size and margin exposure remain within conservative levels to protect long-term consistency.


Goal:

To maintain steady account growth by focusing on structure, not speed. Every trade is taken with the same principle—confidence without clutter—allowing subscribers to experience a disciplined and transparent approach to swing trading.


Motto:

“Confidence Without Clutter.”

Final Note

This is not a get-rich-quick system — it’s a structure-driven approach rooted in patience, conviction, and discipline.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


İnceleme yok
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 19:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 14:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 04:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 10:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 13.04% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 10:38
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 02:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
