



GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Signal Type: Swing Trading

Timeframes: Daily

Average Trade Duration: 7–15 Days



Trading Instruments: Forex & Metals

Overview: GICARI_Swing.That.Trade is a structured swing-trading system focused on confidence, clarity, and patience. Each trade follows a top-down process that begins with the monthly conviction, moves through the weekly compass, and completes with the daily entry confirmation. The strategy prioritizes high-probability setups over trading frequency, combining technical precision with emotional discipline.





Trading Style:

This is a structured swing-trading system designed for traders who prefer quality setups over frequency. Each position is based on multi-time-frame alignment—monthly, weekly, and daily—and is held for several days as price follows the broader trend. The approach emphasizes patience, confidence, and discipline through clearly defined compass (weekly), conviction (monthly), and entry (daily) confirmations.





Risk & Trade Management:

Each position is planned with a defined stop loss and clear profit target. Average holding time is between 7 and 15 days, depending on volatility and the strength of the weekly compass. Risk per trade is managed carefully to keep drawdown controlled, while position size and margin exposure remain within conservative levels to protect long-term consistency.





Goal:

To maintain steady account growth by focusing on structure, not speed. Every trade is taken with the same principle—confidence without clutter—allowing subscribers to experience a disciplined and transparent approach to swing trading.





Motto:

“Confidence Without Clutter.”





Final Note

This is not a get-rich-quick system — it’s a structure-driven approach rooted in patience, conviction, and discipline.

“Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke











