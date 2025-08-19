SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
31
Transacciones Rentables:
18 (58.06%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (41.94%)
Mejor transacción:
903.51 CAD
Peor transacción:
-2 215.09 CAD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
77.39%
Carga máxima del depósito:
95.48%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.43
Transacciones Largas:
24 (77.42%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (22.58%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
31.82 CAD
Beneficio medio:
279.10 CAD
Pérdidas medias:
-310.57 CAD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
24.89%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
872.69 CAD
Máxima:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
De fondos:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +903.51 CAD
Peor transacción: -2 215 CAD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 741.14 CAD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 302.67 CAD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 04:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 05:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 19:37
No swaps are charged
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
30 USD al mes
12%
0
0
USD
14K
CAD
18
0%
31
58%
77%
1.24
31.82
CAD
26%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.