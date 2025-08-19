シグナルセクション
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
レビュー0件
信頼性
18週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
31
利益トレード:
18 (58.06%)
損失トレード:
13 (41.94%)
ベストトレード:
903.51 CAD
最悪のトレード:
-2 215.09 CAD
総利益:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
総損失:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
最大連続利益:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.09
取引アクティビティ:
77.39%
最大入金額:
95.48%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.43
長いトレード:
24 (77.42%)
短いトレード:
7 (22.58%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.24
期待されたペイオフ:
31.82 CAD
平均利益:
279.10 CAD
平均損失:
-310.57 CAD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
最大連続損失:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
月間成長:
24.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
872.69 CAD
最大の:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
エクイティによる:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +903.51 CAD
最悪のトレード: -2 215 CAD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +1 741.14 CAD
最大連続損失: -2 302.67 CAD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FOREX.comCA-Live 130"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


レビューなし
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 04:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 05:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 19:37
No swaps are charged
