SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trade:
9 (52.94%)
Best Trade:
903.51 CAD
Worst Trade:
-1 161.59 CAD
Profitto lordo:
2 672.23 CAD (7 688 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 275.85 CAD (1 551 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (706.83 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
903.51 CAD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
81.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
95.48%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
13 (76.47%)
Short Trade:
4 (23.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
82.14 CAD
Profitto medio:
334.03 CAD
Perdita media:
-141.76 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1 174.44 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 174.44 CAD (3)
Crescita mensile:
29.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
872.69 CAD
Massimale:
1 174.44 CAD (14.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.41% (1 171.10 CAD)
Per equità:
18.95% (1 541.94 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CADJPY -405
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
USDCHF -6
USDJPY 234
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CADJPY 3K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
USDCHF -16
USDJPY 544
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +903.51 CAD
Worst Trade: -1 162 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +706.83 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 174.44 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Signal Type: Swing Trading

Timeframes: Daily

Average Trade Duration: 7–15 Days

Trading Instruments: Forex & Metals

Overview: GICARI_Swing.That.Trade is a structured swing-trading system focused on confidence, clarity, and patience. Each trade follows a top-down process that begins with the monthly conviction, moves through the weekly compass, and completes with the daily entry confirmation. The strategy prioritizes high-probability setups over trading frequency, combining technical precision with emotional discipline.


Trading Style:

This is a structured swing-trading system designed for traders who prefer quality setups over frequency. Each position is based on multi-time-frame alignment—monthly, weekly, and daily—and is held for several days as price follows the broader trend. The approach emphasizes patience, confidence, and discipline through clearly defined compass (weekly), conviction (monthly), and entry (daily) confirmations.


Risk & Trade Management:

Each position is planned with a defined stop loss and clear profit target. Average holding time is between 7 and 15 days, depending on volatility and the strength of the weekly compass. Risk per trade is managed carefully to keep drawdown controlled, while position size and margin exposure remain within conservative levels to protect long-term consistency.


Goal:

To maintain steady account growth by focusing on structure, not speed. Every trade is taken with the same principle—confidence without clutter—allowing subscribers to experience a disciplined and transparent approach to swing trading.


Motto:

“Confidence Without Clutter.”

Final Note

This is not a get-rich-quick system — it’s a structure-driven approach rooted in patience, conviction, and discipline.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 19:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 14:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 04:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 10:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 13.04% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 10:38
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 02:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gicari_Swing_That_Trade
30USD al mese
18%
0
0
USD
9.3K
CAD
10
0%
17
47%
82%
2.09
82.14
CAD
19%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.