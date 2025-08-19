시그널섹션
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 리뷰
안정성
19
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 9%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
32
이익 거래:
18 (56.25%)
손실 거래:
14 (43.75%)
최고의 거래:
903.51 CAD
최악의 거래:
-2 215.09 CAD
총 수익:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
총 손실:
-4 382.08 CAD (4 503 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
70.95%
최대 입금량:
95.48%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
0.28
롱(주식매수):
24 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
1.15
기대수익:
20.05 CAD
평균 이익:
279.10 CAD
평균 손실:
-313.01 CAD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
월별 성장률:
9.71%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
872.69 CAD
최대한의:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
자본금별:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
EURCHF 1
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
EURCHF -268
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
EURCHF -331
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +903.51 CAD
최악의 거래: -2 215 CAD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +1 741.14 CAD
연속 최대 손실: -2 302.67 CAD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FOREX.comCA-Live 130"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 04:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 23:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
