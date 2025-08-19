SignauxSections
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
17
Bénéfice trades:
8 (47.05%)
Perte trades:
9 (52.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
903.51 CAD
Pire transaction:
-1 161.59 CAD
Bénéfice brut:
2 672.23 CAD (7 688 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 275.85 CAD (1 551 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (706.83 CAD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
903.51 CAD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
81.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
95.48%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.19
Longs trades:
13 (76.47%)
Courts trades:
4 (23.53%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
82.14 CAD
Bénéfice moyen:
334.03 CAD
Perte moyenne:
-141.76 CAD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1 174.44 CAD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 174.44 CAD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
29.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
872.69 CAD
Maximal:
1 174.44 CAD (14.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.41% (1 171.10 CAD)
Par fonds propres:
18.95% (1 541.94 CAD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -405
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
USDCHF -6
USDJPY 234
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 3K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
USDCHF -16
USDJPY 544
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +903.51 CAD
Pire transaction: -1 162 CAD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +706.83 CAD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 174.44 CAD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Signal Type: Swing Trading

Timeframes: Daily

Average Trade Duration: 7–15 Days

Trading Instruments: Forex & Metals

Overview: GICARI_Swing.That.Trade is a structured swing-trading system focused on confidence, clarity, and patience. Each trade follows a top-down process that begins with the monthly conviction, moves through the weekly compass, and completes with the daily entry confirmation. The strategy prioritizes high-probability setups over trading frequency, combining technical precision with emotional discipline.


Trading Style:

This is a structured swing-trading system designed for traders who prefer quality setups over frequency. Each position is based on multi-time-frame alignment—monthly, weekly, and daily—and is held for several days as price follows the broader trend. The approach emphasizes patience, confidence, and discipline through clearly defined compass (weekly), conviction (monthly), and entry (daily) confirmations.


Risk & Trade Management:

Each position is planned with a defined stop loss and clear profit target. Average holding time is between 7 and 15 days, depending on volatility and the strength of the weekly compass. Risk per trade is managed carefully to keep drawdown controlled, while position size and margin exposure remain within conservative levels to protect long-term consistency.


Goal:

To maintain steady account growth by focusing on structure, not speed. Every trade is taken with the same principle—confidence without clutter—allowing subscribers to experience a disciplined and transparent approach to swing trading.


Motto:

“Confidence Without Clutter.”

Final Note

This is not a get-rich-quick system — it’s a structure-driven approach rooted in patience, conviction, and discipline.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


Aucun avis
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 19:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 15:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 14:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 04:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 10:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 13.04% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 10:38
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 02:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.15 01:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.14 23:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
